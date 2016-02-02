Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia: Where to Ski Now

The largest winter resort in the Mid-Atlantic, Snowshoe Mountain is your best bet for skiing in the south. The mountain includes more than 250 acres of terrain spread over 57 trails and three distinct ski areas. One good snowstorm can turn this sleepy hill into one powdery ski weekend. Look for stashes on Widowmaker, Camp 99, and Sawmill when the snow is fresh. In the more rugged Western Territory, you’ll drop 1,500 feet over 1.5 miles. From there, head to north-facing Silver Creek area and try Bear Claw, Flying Eagle, and Flying Eagle Glades. Silver Creek stays open till 9 p.m., so if you don’t make it there during the day, don’t fret. Snowboarders love the progressive terrain parks and half-pipe (the only half-pipe in the state). Midweek lift tickets are $79; weekend tickets are $89.

Where to stay: Snowshoe is an upside-down mountain; meaning the village and lodging are located at the top, making for easy slope access. Try Allegheny Springs in the heart of the village next to the Ballhooter Lift, or Corduroy Inn, which is at the top of the Powder Monkey Lift and across the street from Western Territory.

Insider Tip: For quick laps on powder days, ski or ride Upper Shay’s into Sunset Glades and down Lower Cupp where you can catch the lift (and repeat). When the lifts close, grab a local beer on tap at Old Spruce in the village.