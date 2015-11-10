Solitude may be smaller than the resorts one canyon over, but it takes half the time to get to from SLC airport (20 mins), and you still get all the same incredible Utah powder. Situated in the quiet Big Cottonwood canyon, this 58 year-old ski mountain actually prides itself on its wild feel, which more than makes up for it having only eight lifts. That's why the locals know that the best of its 1,200 acres is reached by skinning or hiking. Honeycomb Canyon, in particular, has some of the best inbound backcountry-style skiing in the country. Lift tickets are $79. The $99 Solbright pass gives you access to Solitude and neighboring Brighton.

Where to Stay: In Solitude’s Euro-style village is the all-inclusive Eagle Springs East, where Club Solitude — pool, hot tub, spa, Thirsty Squirrel bar — has all the indoor diversions you need while waiting out a storm.

Insider Tip: Having recently been purchased by luxury experts Deer Valley, Solitude’s dining options are actually impressive. The Yurt at Solitude is a one-of-a-kind high-end dinner, in which 24 people snowshoe to a large tent for an intimate meal. Make sure to stop by the new mid-mountain lunch spot, The Roundhouse, which now does Himalayan cuisine.