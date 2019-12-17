This video was produced in partnership with Visit Utah. Learn more about Bluff.

Don’t look past Bluff, Utah. The small town in southeastern Utah acts as a gateway into both the Bears Ears National Monument as well as one of the crown jewels of desert paddling on the storied San Juan River. Join a day trip that any skill-level paddler can enjoy with local outfitter Wild Rivers Expeditions. Their local guides provide context on the river’s rich cultural history, stopping to view the pristine Ancestral Puebloan pictographs and dwelling at the River House site. Off the river, the Bears Ears Education Center offers Bluff visitors a sense of the community and its potential, while the locals’ favorite Comb Ridge Eat & Drink bistro refuels weary paddlers and hikers after a day spent exploring the surrounding canyon country.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

