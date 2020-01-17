Stop 2: Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Did you know there are nine different wilderness sections and roughly 1.5 million acres that make up the Lake Mead National Recreation Area? We recommend getting some perspective by checking out some of the turnouts before heading down to the water’s edge. Once there, you can rent paddle boards, take a cruise, or go scuba diving, fishing or even swimming. (Note: There are several loaner life jacket stations located around the park. Click here for more info.)

