Stop 9: Saguaro National Park (West)

Saguaro National Park is actually divided into two different sections—both worth visiting—with Tucson sitting right in the middle. A good jumping off point is the Red Hills Visitor Center. You can pick up a free map of some of the trails in the area (it’s a bit more detailed than the typical map that is given upon entry to most national parks.) You can also refill your water bottles and check out some of the small exhibits they have on display.

