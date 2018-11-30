Travel

Step Back in Time (and Into the Plunge Pool) at This Glamorous New Bali Resort

Capella Ubud
 Courtesy of Capella Ubud

When Capella Ubud opened this past July in Bali’s jungled interior, the resort’s 22 tented cottages, inspired by Dutch spice-trading camps of the late 1800s, were often described as made for glamping—that portmanteau of glamorous and camping.

 

 

The description is inaccurate at best. Capella Ubud is a time warp. A gateway to another land. Walking into one of its cottages—with its hand-carved wooden doors, plush four-poster bed, and hedonistic outdoor shower—you feel as if you’re stepping into a Rudyard Kipling novel. You can cool off in a private saltwater plunge pool that overlooks terraced rice fields, or zen out in emerald-green forests crackling with early-morning birdsong and a nighttime chorus of frogs.

You can even hop over to Ubud, the island’s cultural heart, for a traditional fire show. There are modern luxuries, too, of course. A 24-hour personal assistant will set up a whitewater rafting trip through a river valley or mountain-bike ride down a puffing volcano. And at night, you can fill up on sustainably farmed fare and listen to locals spin yarns around a billowing campfire. Because, you know, what would camping be, no matter how glamorous, without story time?

