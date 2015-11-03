If you're looking for big-time skiing in the East, Stowe is it. At 4,395 feet, Stowe Mountain Resort's Mount Mansfield is Vermont's highest peak. It has 2,360 feet of vertical and gets covered in over 300 inches of snowfall each year. Stowe's lift system has a gondola to transfer skiers to and from Mount Mansfield to its sister mountain, Spruce Peak. And if those aren't enough for you, the resort also offers cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, dog sledding, ice climbing, and backcountry ski tours. Tickets during the regular season are $115.

Where to Stay: Each one of Stowe Mountain Lodge's 312 rooms offer large windows or oversized balconies for picture-perfect views of the surrounding peaks. After a long, cold day, take advantage of its 21,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, or finish the night off at the lodge's Solstice, an upscale artisan-inspired restaurant serving Vermont food, wine, and brews, such as the classic Hourglass Ale.

Inside Tip: If you order your lift tickets online, as opposed to on the mountain, you'll save $23.

