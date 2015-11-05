Stratton, the highest peak in southern Vermont (elevation 3,875 feet), is known for its steep open runs and freestyle terrain parks, included East Byrnes Side, a top to bottom boardercross course that Olympic snowboarders Ross Powers and Lindsey Jacobellis helped design. Besides the parks, Stratton has 11 lifts and 97 trails spread out over 670 acres. For lunch, the local favorite is Vermont Grilled Cheese, located in the main base area; served together with hot cheddar tomato soup. Weekend lift tickets are $105, and midweek tickets are $91.

Where to Stay: For a special occasion (or for the hell of it), crash in style at Long Trail House's five-bedroom, five-bath penthouse, which includes its own elevator, underground parking, and an HD big-screen media room.

Inside Tip: Once at the Stratton summit, the short .07-mile hike to the Stratton Firetower offers beautiful 360-degree views of four states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and the Adirondack mountains in New York.

