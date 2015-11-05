With over 4,000 total acres and 111 trails — and two major mountains (Lincoln Peak and Mt. Ellen) — Sugarbush is a must for New England ski fanatics. The resort cranks out artificial snow on 70 percent of its terrain, but it preserves specific areas for natural powder, such as Castlerock at Lincoln Peak, known for narrow and curving New England–style expert trails. And since this is New England, it has three top-notch terrain parks, including Progression Park, which has a series of rails, boxes, and jumps designed for entry-level freestyle skiers. Full day tickets cost $84 midweek and $91 on weekends and holidays.

Where to Stay: Want serious new England charm at a phenomenally reasonable rate? Look no further than the Hostel Tevere, which is situated in a 1860s farmhouse less than five miles from Sugarbush, and offers beds for only $40 in winter. Co-owner Sarah Wright cooks up four-course meals for $20, and her husband, Giles Smith, runs the bar, which has live music every Friday with a rotating cast of local jazz, soul, and blue grass bands.

Inside Tip: After a long day on the slopes, head to the Sugarbush Health and Recreation Center — daily memberships are only $17 — where you can relax in their hot tubs, steam rooms, and dry-heat saunas.

