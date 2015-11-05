Sugarloaf is the largest ski area east of the Rockies, and as such, it feels more like a Western resort, with its 1,240 developed and skiable acres surrounded by Maine’s western mountains. Located in the heart of the Carrabassett Valley, the mountain, referred to as “The Loaf,” has 2,820 vertical feet and the only lift-serviced above-treeline skiing in the East. But don’t forget to experience the other 161 trails and glades. Tickets are $86.

Where to Stay: To get away from tourists and the “big” resort vibe, try the Spillover Motel, an off-the-beaten-path lodge located 10 minutes from Sugarloaf in a quiet part of Stratton, Maine. Spillover has a history as a hopping place for locals and longtime skiers to relax after a heated day on the slopes.

Inside Tip: Spend your Saturday night in style at Bullwinkle’s, a secluded log-cabin restaurant halfway up the mountain’s west side. For $100 a person, you get an after-hours ride on a Sno-Cat for an exclusive six-course meal.