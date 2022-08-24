1. Loveland Pass, Colorado Map It

High up at the Continental Divide, Loveland Pass offers some of the earliest and latest skiing you’ll find anywhere in Colorado. (Anywhere, that isn’t on a glacier, that is.) The snow up here will last until late June, and sometimes even into July. And the best part? U.S. Highway 6 runs right over it, and the cars driving up and over frequently stop to pick up hitchhiking skiers at the bottom of the run and drive them back up to the summit. It’s an unofficial “ski area” that’s easily accessible and offers some great alpine terrain and tree runs into mid-summer. And if you’re feeling steazy, there’s even a rail park towards the bottom that gets rebuilt every year.

Hike: Not necessary (though you’ll need a ride from the bottom of your run)

Difficulty: Beginner to intermediate

Best time of year: End of June/early July; or late November

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!