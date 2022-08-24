2. St. Mary’s Glacier, Colorado Map It

St. Mary’s Glacier is one of the most popular and easily accessible glaciers in all of the Rocky Mountains—so we aren’t giving away any secrets here. Located just a short distance outside of Idaho Springs, off of I-70, you can park at the trailhead and hike just over a mile to St. Mary’s Lake, behind which is the glacier. You can’t miss it. In the summertime when the lake is at its fullest and the heat is at its hottest, you can cliff dive into the frigid glacial lake between your runs. The scenery is spectacular and the glacier itself is sizable, and offers a decent (if gentle) run. This is an easy target for anyone in Denver, Golden, or Boulder to hit every month of the year.

Hike: 2.4 miles out and back (1.2 miles to glacier)

Difficulty: Beginner

Best time of year: Year-round

