3. Skyscraper Glacier, Colorado

Although not far from Winter Park and Eldora ski areas, this glacier, named for the mountain whose shadow it sits in, is off the beaten path. The road to it is an old dirt mining road that requires a vehicle with four wheel drive (or at least a lot of clearance). On the way in, you’ll pass the old town of Corona high up above the treeline. Then you’ll access the glacier via the Continental Divide Trail by hiking out along the west-facing ridge. Be warned: the top of the glacier is steep. It’s a 50+ degree angle for the first section, then it levels out more towards Bob Lake at the bottom—from there you can hike back out to the trailhead, making a loop without going back up to the top of the ridge. It’s not advisable to ski in late winter or early spring because of avalanche danger, but starting in early summer, it becomes a viable ski area right up into the next season.

Hike: 5.3 miles (loop)

Difficulty: Intermediate

Best time of year: June to November

