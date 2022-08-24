Looking to ski two (or maybe even three) separate glaciers in a single day? Want to hike in one of the most beautiful national parks in the country while you’re at it? Then Tyndall, Ptarmigan, and Andrews Glaciers need to be on your list. Located high up in Rocky Mountain National Park, these three glaciers are separated by two ridges—meaning you can ski Tyndall, then Ptarmigan, and then Andrews all in a row. They’re relatively small, and all three are easily accessed from the Bear Lake parking lot. Start your hike before sunrise and you can hit two or even all three and end up back at your car with time for a beer at the end of the day.

Hike: 3 miles out and back (to Andrews Glacier from Bear Lake parking lot) or up to 7.5 miles round trip (hiking/skiing all three in a loop back to Bear Lake parking lot).

Difficulty: The skiing is beginner, the trek is intermediate.

Best time of year: May (or earlier) to late July.

