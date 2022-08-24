Glacier National Park, as the name implies, has a ton of glaciers. Salamander Glacier is a relatively popular one to ski because the hike up isn’t bad (1,600 vertical feet) and the views are exceptional. It’s accessed through Grinnell Glacier Trail, and it hangs high over Grinnell Lake. The slope is gentle and the run is relatively long for a glacier. But don’t get too close to the edge—Salamander sits on a high cliff, and the resulting drop would be fatal (unless you have a BASE jumping kit).

Hike: 5.5 miles (to the glacier)

Difficulty: Beginner

Best time of year: Year-round

