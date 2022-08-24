Located near Big Sky ski resort, Blaze Mountain has a gully known locally as “The Blaze” that holds snow all year round most years. It’s a well-loved summer backcountry destination in the Bozeman area and has been renowned since the 1960s for its summer skiing.

The long strip of snow descends some 1,500 feet from the summit of the mountain (which tops out at 10,300 feet). Accessing it requires a serious trek, however: It’s about 7.5 miles from trailhead to peak, and you’ll have to hike out another 7.25 miles once you finish your run. Oftentimes people will break it up into a two- or three-day trip by camping on the way in or on the way out. But the views and the turns you get to enjoy make it worth the effort.

Hike: 15 miles (out and back)

Difficulty: Intermediate–advanced

Best time of year: Year-round

