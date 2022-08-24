One summer in the mid-1960s, Eric Sailer, Anderl Molterer, Pepi Gramshammer (the professional skier who also founded a famous Austrian-style hotel in Vail) skied Beartooth Basin and were struck with an idea. Alpine ski racers needed a place to train in the summertime, and Beartooth Basin presented a near-perfect destination. They started a ski area that has been in operation ever since.

Each year, the lifts at Beartooth Basin run through most (sometimes all) of the summer. And it still has that authentic minimalist charm: There’s no lodge or even a warming hut on this mountain. As their website says, “you could call it backcountry skiing, with a lift.” Before you head out, check to see if they’re open—some years when the snow is minimal, they don’t operate through the whole summer.

Hike: Not necessary

Difficulty: Beginner

Best time of year: Winter through July (sometimes year-round).

Lift tickets: $50 per day

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!