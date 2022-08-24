The way the rock of Naya Nuki Peak is stacked and leaned creates long fissures that run at an angle down the mountain. The largest one, The Great One (as Bozeman locals refer to it), is one of the best all-season backcountry runs you’ll find anywhere in Montana. It’s accessed from the Fairy Lake parking lot and the ascent is short but steep, gaining 1,843 feet in just 2.3 miles. The same could be said for the descent, which falls 1,417 feet in just 0.6 miles. The view you’ll get looking out across Bridger Canyon is incredible. The Great One’s top is narrow and steep but it opens up towards the bottom of the run to allow for some bigger turns, and you’ll end just above Fairy Lake, not far from the parking lot.

Hike: 2.3 miles

Difficulty: Advanced

Best time of year: Year-round

