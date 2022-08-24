8. Mt. Hood, Oregon Map It

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Mt. Hood, Oregon’s crown jewel of all-season skiing. The domineering stratovolcano towers over everything around it, and it’s home to a massive glacier that’s open to ski all year. There’s a lift where you can buy tickets, or bring your AT setup and tour up 3,500 vertical feet. If you go that route, you can ascend past the top of the lift for a much longer run. The glacier is wide enough that you can pick a few different lines from the top, making it perfect for a multi-run day.

Hike: 3.5 miles to top

Difficulty: Intermediate

Best time of year: Year-round

Lift tickets: $97

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!