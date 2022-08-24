Just a short drive outside of Bend, OR on the southeast slopes of South Sister (another Oregon stratovolcano), Lewis Glacier is a great place to get some late spring and early summer runs. By late summer and early fall, the conditions won’t be great, but it’s still skiable. Just watch out for crevasses, which are known to open up on Lewis from time to time. The glacier is accessed most easily from Devil’s Lake Trailhead; you’ll hike towards South Sister. You’ll arrive at the Lewis Glacier saddle well before the peak of the mountain, and can ski down to the cirque lake at its bottom.

Hike: 4.1 miles (to glacier)

Difficulty: Beginner to intermediate.

Best time of year: May (or earlier) to early July.

