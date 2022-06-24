Take a Golf Getaway To The Amazing TPC Sawgrass Courses in Florida

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summertime is here and that means we gotta get some trips planned. Things tend to slow down in the summer which means it’s the perfect time for you and the guys to get a little vacation planned. Something that’ll allow you to see the sights, get out in the sun and enjoy yourselves. Which sounds, to me, like a golf outing somewhere impressive.

In this beautiful land of ours, there are tons of golf courses around to choose from. All sorts from local courses to private courses to the kinds of courses that the champions play at. If you love golf and want to try them all, there is one spot that you absolutely have to check out. A spot down in Florida. And that is the TPC Sawgrass.

When it comes to golf courses for you and the guys to go check out, you really can’t do much better than the TPC Sawgrass. For one, it’s down in Florida so you know the weather is going to be gorgeous. You can bust out those polos and khaki shorts and go for 18 rounds at your own pace in absolute comfort when you’re swinging for the fences down there.

One of the many things that make TPC Sawgrass so amazing is that there are 2 immaculately maintained golf courses down there. That’s right, we said 2. This means you guys can take a little trip down there and get a few games in without feeling like you’re repeating yourself. Give yourself a real challenge. And a fun challenge it will be, as these courses were designed by the legendary Pete Dye.

You know that these courses are nothing to sneeze at since this is the permanent home of The Players Championship. Which means that the icons of the game like Tiger Woods, Rory McIllroy and all the others spend a lot of time down here. Since The Players Championship is played down here every year, that means you know of the famous 17th hole with its signature island green. You can stop watching others take shots at the 17th hole on the TV and make a move yourself.

Even better is that you don’t even have to plan a trip to TPC Sawgrass and stay at a resort far away from it. You can be right there when you book a stay at the Sawgrass Marriott® Golf Resort & Spa, a gorgeous place to stay and one of the utmost convenience for you golf freaks out there. There are even stay & play packages to make it even more convenient on your bank account to take a golf trip with the boys.

These packages are customizable and make it easy to set up your time on one of the two courses, set up accommodations, food and drinks, and private instruction so you can learn to get even better. Which is also another giant benefit of staying down here. Because you will learn from the best at the PGA Tour Performance Center.

The PGA Tour Performance Center has all sorts of help for you guys. Whether you’re a rookie and looking to improve your game or you just need help getting your putting game on point, there are instructors there that can help you no matter what your level is. From personal instruction to instruction programs, you can find the help you’ve always wanted to get even better on the course.

Now is the time to get a golf trip planned with the guys. The summer is still new so there’s a lot of time left in the season to get down there and try out some new golf courses in a beautiful locale while staying at a beautiful resort. You and the boys won’t regret it one bit. Make TPC Sawgrass the trip this year you’ll never forget.

