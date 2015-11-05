Telluride is known for non-existent lift lines, the highest vertical in the U.S. (4,425ft), and some of the best extreme terrain in the state. But it's also one of the more family friendly resorts in the country, with over 60 percent of its terrain being green and blue runs, with at least one intermediate run available from every lift. If you're looking to improve your skills, head over to their ski school, which offers classes for every level of skier, plus ones seldom seen at other resorts: moguls, biomechanics, and heli-skiing, among others. And the town itself is one of the coolest spots in the state, a former mining town packed with Victorian houses that's connected to the upper resort via a gondola. Best of all there are 14 direct flights from across the country.

Where to Stay: Families and pets will be in heaven at The Peak Resort and Spa. There are indoor water slides, a dog spa, and an on-site heli-ski operation.

Insider Tip: On a powder day, most expert skiers will head toward Palmyra Peak and Basin, including Black Iron Bowl, on the backside of the mountain. But locals usually head to Lift 9, which offers the quickest vertical of any lift on the mountain, meaning lap after lap of fresh snow. As for runs, look for Log Pile, a secret glade to a skiers' left once you get off the lift; even later in the day you'll be able to find fresh powder shots on it.

