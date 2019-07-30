1. Bahia Bustamante, Patagonia, Argentina Get More Info

There are a lot of places to go off the grid in the area shared by Chile and Argentina on the southernmost tip of South America, but Bahia Bustamente Lodge makes reconnecting with nature an experience. It’s tucked along the sea in the Patagonia Austral Marine National Park and UNESCO’s Patagonia Azul Biosphere Reserve. (Even Google Maps can’t find this eco lodge.) The cabins, which used to house settlement workers from the ’50s, don’t have TVs or cell service, and the electricity is only turned on in the evenings. Instead of lounging inside, explore the sandy beaches, surrounding bluffs, sustainable sheep farm, and 60-million-year-old petrified forest nearby.