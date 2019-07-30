10. San Ignacio Lagoon, Baja, Mexico Get More Info

There’s no internet, the barest cell service, and just a little bit of solar-generated electricity in the 15 box-like cabins at Campo Cortez. The eco-lodge is set on the edges of the remote San Ignacio Lagoon, which sits within a UNESCO World Heritage site in Baja, Mexico. The safari-style camp is perched in this unlikely location as a base camp for whale watching. Twice a day you head out to sea to get up close and personal with 40-ton grey whales and their newborn calves. Otherwise, you spend your time walking the tide pools to look for octopus, kayaking in the mangroves, bird-watching, or just—and this is a super novel idea—relaxing.