2. Jenner, California

Escape the chaos of San Francisco by heading two hours north to Jenner, a tiny coastal town with less than 200 residents. Named for its prime location overlooking the spot where the Russian River meets the Pacific Ocean, River’s End Restaurant & Inn was—you guessed it—once a restaurant and inn for loggers and fisherman. Now, the six rustic, adult-only cabins are an ideal place to unplug: There’s no cell service, no internet, and there aren’t even newspapers delivered in the morning. Instead of worrying about the outside world, focus on what’s right in front of you: the seals that make their home in the mouth of the river, the rust-colored dunes and rocky sand at Goat Rock Beach, and the bottles of Sonoma County pinot noir calling your name.