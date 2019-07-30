3. Ningaloo Reef, Exmouth, Australia Get More Info

Once you leave the cityscapes of Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth, things get rustic pretty quick in Australia. Out West, you’ll find Sal Silas Ningaloo Reef nestled between the dunes and limestone crags of Cape Range National Park and Ningaloo Marine Park. Fifteen eco-luxe wilderness tents (with no internet access or cell phone reception, naturally) make up the beach safari and give you prime real estate for exploring the diverse region. Emus, wallabies, and red kangaroo roam through the surrounding Outback. Best of all, you can swim to and from the coral reef, as well as with whale sharks, humpbacks, and dolphins.