4. Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

You can’t go farther off the grid than Mars, which is what staying at Kachi Lodge feels like. Situated at the foot of a volcano on Bolivia’s otherworldly Uyuni Salt Flats, at 11,800 feet above sea level, the lodge’s white geodesic pods look like something from outer space. The solar-powered domes do have WiFi, but you won’t want to log on when you take in the wide open views of the salar, or salt flats—and you’d definitely rather be hiking to the peak of Kachi Island, downhill mountain biking on the edge of the volcano, trekking to the volcano’s crater, roaming among the giant cacti of Incahuasi Island, or even paddle-boarding across the salar during the rainy season than checking email.