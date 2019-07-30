5. Harads, Sweden Get More Info

You’d be hard-pressed to even notice the rooms at the Treehotel, which are spread throughout a pine forest in northern Sweden and, as the name implies, set high in the trees. Choose from suites shaped like a bird’s nest, a mirrored cube, a UFO, a charred-timber cabin, and more. People traveling north of the Arctic Circle can bunk down into these minimalist structures for a truly immersive woodland experience, far from the hectic streets of Stockholm or Uppsala. But once you leave your room, you can snowmobile, snowshoe, and zipline right on property, or venture farther into Lapland for moose safaris, ice-fishing, and dog-sledding. If you’re lucky, you’ll spot the Northern Lights through the trees.