6. Grenadine Islands

Forty miles south of St. Vincent (which, if you haven’t heard of it, is south of St. Lucia and west of Barbados), you’ll find Petit St. Vincent. The beachy accommodations offer just 22 cottages and villas on the entire 115-acre tropical island, providing stunning views of Conch Bay, but no telephones, WiFi, or television. Guests actually use an old-school flag system to communicate with the staff for room service or transportation, and any external communication is a no-go while you’re here. Enjoy hiking through banyan and frangipani trees, playing golf on nearby Canouan Island, exploring the reefs with the Jean-Michel Cousteau Caribbean Diving Center, sailing to Tobago Cays marine reserve, and more.