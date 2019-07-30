7. Bali, Indonesia Get More Info

You’ve likely seen these bamboo eco-huts all over Instagram, and even though they do offer WiFi, you’d be better off powering down and pretending you’re back in a prehistoric era. Tucked into the jungles of East Karangasem and the rice fields and mountains of Gunung Agung volcano, The Hideout Network’s properties make it easy to step back in time. Once you get past the impeccable architecture and decor, you can forget about modern life and just soak up the solitude that comes from immersing yourself in the Balinese jungle. Should you want to explore civilization, you aren’t that far from traditional villages and local markets. You can use a complimentary scooter.