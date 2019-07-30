8. Sahara Desert﻿, Morocco Get More Info

Nothing makes you feel smaller or more insignificant in the face of nature than the Sahara Desert, an undulating sand mass the size of the United States. The harsh conditions make it impossible to experience on your own, which is where the Erg Chigaga Luxury Desert Camp comes in. A driver will pick you up in Marrakech, drive you through the Atlas mountains and into the Sahara, then drop you off at this remote camp with just 17 tents. This isn’t your average glamping experience, though; the Berber-inspired tents have king-size beds, plush rugs, solar-powered lighting, and private bathrooms. You won’t be able to find Wi-Fi or a cell signal, but you can ride a camel into the desert, surf the largest and wildest dunes in Morocco, and picnic at the nearby oasis.