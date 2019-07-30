9. Singida Region, Tanzania Get More Info

Head to the Serengeti—or, more specifically, the Western Corridor—for a super remote desert experience. The Singita Sabora Tented Camp is situated on nearly 350,000 acres of vast African plains and designed to look like a 1920’s explorer’s camp (think chandeliers, Persian rugs, and four-poster beds). And while it does offer WiFi, you shouldn’t count on it for anything significant. Due to the remote location of the lodge, it can be slow and intermittent. And why watch Netflix when you can watch zebras walk right through camp—or venture into the desert to spot cheetahs, bearded wildebeests, bat eared foxes, Maasai giraffes, lions, elephants, buffalo, and leopards?