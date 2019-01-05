The 10 Coolest Road Trip Stops on the East Coast

Itching to hit the road this summer? While you could spend a lifetime wandering the wide open spaces and rugged mountains of the American West, there are certainly plenty of great road trip destinations east of the Mississippi, too. In fact, a trip down (or up) the East Coast strikes a great balance between outdoor adventure and urban exploring, and it definitely deserves a spot on your bucket list.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite destinations on the East Coast and combined them into one 2,200-mile long itinerary. From pristine beaches and delicious seafood to scuba diving and ghost tours, there’s something for everyone on this trip. Time to gas up your ride; we’ll see you on the highway.