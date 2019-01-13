The 10 Most Unique Water Experiences in the World

With over 70 percent of the world’s surface covered in water, there’s plenty of adventures to be had. All around the globe, there are epic waterfalls, incredible lakes, deep blue oceans, and rushing rivers among many other beautiful destinations you can check out.

With World Water Day in March, there’s no better way to celebrate than by planning a trip to one of the spots where water is the main attraction.

Here’s a look at some of the most incredible, unique, and one-of-a-kind water experiences in the world.