Fishing in Michigan

The Story: Big Two-Hearted River by Ernest Hemingway

The trip: Fishing in Northern Michigan

The quote: “He had made his camp. He was settled. Nothing could touch him. It was a good place to camp.”

In Hemingway’s great 1925 story, young Nick Adams, wounded in World War I, returns home and finds solace fishing for trout in Michigan’s rugged northern woods. Decades of logging have depleted the stock somewhat, but not much else there has changed. The river you’ll want is not the Two-Hearted, but the nearby Fox—where “the clear, brown water” is nearly as pristine as it was when Hemingway described it.

Your trip starts in Marquette, site of the region’s airport. Pick up supplies at U.P. Fly Fish­ing, which also offers guided trips for about $350 a day. From there, head some 90 miles east to the tiny town of Seney, where the story opens. “People say they want to walk in Hemingway’s footsteps,” says Don Reed, a fishing guide and the proprietor of the Fox River Motel. “I tell them you just gotta walk the banks. Once you get on the river, it’s like stepping back in time.”