Longtime park patrons known that what makes parks significant isn’t the packaging, but what’s inside their borders. Still, the more popular parks get crowded—Yellowstone gets an average of 26,500 visitors every day in July—so it’s wise to seek out new territory.

In that spirit, we rounded up 23 of the most scenic national parks and their best attractions, from the quiet lighthouses at Michigan’s Isle Royale to glaciers only viewed by seaplane in Wrangell-St. Elias.