Let’s face it—when it comes to travel, the cruise ship industry doesn’t exactly get the best rap. When you imagine taking a cruise, chances are visions of overweight Americans sporting Hawaiian button-downs and fanny packs come to mind. That, or a spring break booze cruise to the Bahamas (guilty).

But in today’s day and age, that’s simply no longer the case. In fact, there’s actually never been a better time to cruise.

From ultra-luxe small ships to the world’s largest cruise lines, there’s a vessel to exceed every type of traveler’s expectations. And when it comes to the bar situation, these ships are here to impress. So join us as we raise a toast to celebrate some of our favorite cruise ship bars circumnavigating the globe.