Napa and Tuscany have a way of hogging the spotlight for those who want to spend their days off tasting cabernets or sipping riesling. For good reason: They deliver on location, ambiance, activities, and—well—damn-good wine.

But if you’re looking for something different, these destinations (both near and far) stand out for their wine-focused events, scenic vineyards, and more; they’re a clear excuse to enjoy a glass.