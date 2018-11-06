Bridges can just seem like a means to an end—something you’ve got to schlep over to get to your destination. And sure, some are engineered with nothing but utility in mind, providing safe passage for pedestrians and drivers over a long period of time. But some deserve the attention and respect as architectural marvels, demonstrating a flair for the dramatic.

Whether soaring a thousand feet above a river, curving around waterfalls, or comprising a base made of literal hundred-year-old tree roots, we’ve scoured the planet for some of the most eclectic bridges.

For these, aesthetics are just as important as safety and longevity.