Invest in One of These Tiny Travel Trailers for Endless Adventures

Airstream Basecamp 20

There are few campers as iconic as a shiny, vintage Airstream. The popular brand just released their new Basecamp 20 model, introducing lots of features and more space than ever for your biggest adventures yet. Whether you’re planning to sleep under the stars, embark on a snowboarding escape, or spend a week sleeping in the woods, this thoughtfully designed camper trailer will have you covered. It’s one of Airstream’s smallest and lightest offerings, sporting a new aerodynamic shape that lets you cruise down straightaways or trace the winding trail. With a variety of floorplans to choose from, models can range from 16 to 20 feet in length. It can also efficiently accommodate two to five adults, thanks to benches that convert into beds, swivel tabletops, and other nifty space-savers. Other convenient add-ons include a microwave, air conditioning options, and an attachable two-room tent that quickly expands your living space during longer excursions.

[Airstream Basecamp 20, from $38,400; airstream.com]

