Invest in One of These Tiny Travel Trailers for Endless Adventures

In need of something a bit less rugged and a lot more luxe? Then prepare to shell out a pretty penny for the seriously lavish Endless Highways from Bowlus Road Chief. This top-of-the-line trailer was created to elevate the travel experience for modern thrill-seekers by reimagining the quintessential aluminum travel trailer. The exterior measures just under 26 feet and weighs 3,200 pounds due to its sturdy and hard-wearing construction. It’s like a fancy hotel suite on wheels, jam-packed with upscale touches including heated floors, designer drapes, and ultra-comfortable mattresses with memory foam tops. Ideal for digital nomads, it also features personal technology solutions like multiple charging stations, a WiFi amplifier, and a lithium power management system that allows you to go off the grid for a week with fully operational appliances. Between its customizable interiors and bespoke additions, there are more than 56 million possible combinations to perfectly complement your personal tastes and preferences.

[Bowlus Road Chief Endless Highways, from $190,000; bowlusroadchief.com]

