Invest in One of These Tiny Travel Trailers for Endless Adventures

Happier Camper HC1 Travel Trailer

Searching for something that can be towed by virtually any car but is still Instagram-worthy? Then set your sights on the HC1 Travel Trailer by Happier Camper. The flagship model made waves when it first debuted in 2015, and it’s been keeping its adventurous customers smiling ever since. What makes it so unique is its completely modular design. It can be arranged however you please, thanks to its grooved honeycomb fiberglass floor that lets you set up your space like a LEGO creation. It’s ultralight, clocking in at 1,100 pounds, and measures just 13 feet long, so it’s towable by most standard vehicles. The trailer can sleep up to five and is made to last generations, featuring a fiberglass double hull handcrafted shell, custom hardware, and large panoramic windows. Earlier this year, Happier Camper also rolled out a brand new model dubbed the Traveler. The roomier 17-foot version weighs 1,800 pounds and offers additional perks, like two dedicated living spaces, and an integrated bathroom and kitchenette (starting at $39,950).

[HC1 Travel Trailer from $24,950; happiercamper.com]

