Invest in One of These Tiny Travel Trailers for Endless Adventures

TAXA Outdoors 2021 Cricket

TAXA Outdoors has built a reputation for being one of America’s leading manufacturers of lightweight, mobile human habitats specializing in outdoor adventure. The company’s mission is to connect people with the great outdoors, and there’s no better way to do that than with the brand new 2021 Cricket. Inspired by NASA and handcrafted in Houston, TX, this travel trailer is constructed with durable and eco-friendly materials, including a laser-cut aluminum skeleton; five acrylic insulated windows; LED interior and exterior lighting; Truma Combi eco furnace and water heater system; recycled ripstop polyester side tent; and so much more. The 15-foot trailer can sleep a family of four and weighs under 1,800 pounds, making it towable by many four-cylinder engines. Whipping up meals on the road also just got easier with the 2021 Cricket’s newly upgraded kitchen, complete with a sizable kitchen counter, two-burner stove, and covered sink for food prep. Those looking for even more space should check out the 19-foot 2021 Mantis model (starting at $46,200), built for up to four adults.

[Starting at $31,800; taxaoutdoors.com]

