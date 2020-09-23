Invest in One of These Tiny Travel Trailers for Endless Adventures

Timberleaf Classic Teardrop Trailer Learn More

There’s something downright irresistible about a teardrop trailer that just makes us want to hit the open road. The past few years have seen a slew of newcomers enter the market, but one of our favorites is the Classic Teardrop Trailer from Timberleaf. It checks all the right boxes: a sleek-but-nostalgic vibe, featherweight design, and customizable craftsmanship that leaves no detail unnoticed. This particular model comes in three different suspension packages (Standard, All-Road, and Offroad) to suit whatever type of trip you throw its way. We love its cleverly engineered rear galley kitchen and spacious sleeper cabin, which boasts a queen-sized mattress, impressive skylight, and endless storage solutions. It’s also fully insulated, comes in a range of colors, and offers loads of add-ons, like roof racks and awning options. Timberleaf also sells The Pika (36 percent smaller than The Classic, starting at $13,200) as well as its newest release, The Kestrel (a minimalist’s dream, starting at $7,800).

[Classic Teardrop Trailer, from $21,500; timberleaftrailers.com]

