1. Hole N” The Rock

Moab, Utah

Moab’s landscape, combined with its breadth of Native American art, history, and culture, is simply incredible. Heck, you can even see dinosaur tracks there. Moab has world-class mountain biking, rafting, climbing, hiking (basically everything). But just 20-ish miles south of town is the Hole N” The Rock, a 5,000-square-foot former home and current “trading post” (that’s French for quirky gift shop). Do you dig exotic animals? Gotcha covered. Like metal sculptures? They’ve got the largest collection of Lyle Nichols’ art. Are you into Bigfoot stuff? They’ve got that too. Plus, ice cream. Who doesn’t want ice cream in the desert?!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!