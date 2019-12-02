Travel

5 Awesomely Weird Desert Road Trip Destinations

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
3. Tse Bii’ Ndzisgaii

Arizona and Utah 

Tse Bii’ Ndzisgaii, or Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, is a breathtaking area of the Colorado Plateau on the border between Arizona and Utah in the Navajo Nation. It’s home to gigantic buttes, mesas, and spires, as well as soul-inspiring sunrises, sunsets, and starry nights. Tse Bii’ Ndzisgaii is quite possibly one of the most photographed places on the planet. It makes sense: The red rock and sandstone features explode out of the valley and into the sky, set against a far-as-the-eye-can-see desert wonder. Plus, it’s 92,000 acres big, which, for reference, is larger than Arches National Park. That’s a whole lot of awesome. It’s truly a geological wonder and is home to thousands of years of indigenous culture.

