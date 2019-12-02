Landers, California

Next time you’re on your way to Joshua Tree, make a stop at the “out of this world” Integratron, where art, science, and magic swirl together in a tornado of lovable weirdness. Just 20 miles north of J-Tree, the Integratron was created by George Van Tassel, who claimed the structure was based on a combination of the design of Moses’s tabernacle, the writings of Nikola Tesla, and the telepathic instructions of aliens. Yup, aliens. Really. It’s a giant wooden dome that’s said to have rejuvenative electrostatic energy and time-travel capabilities. So, maybe budget some extra clicks of the ole pocket watch for this stop on your road trip.

