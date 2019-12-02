Travel

5 Awesomely Weird Desert Road Trip Destinations

A place in Colorado like no other and wish I didn't wait so long to cross it off. I can only describe it as feeling like you could be hurt at any point but yet still feel safe enough. Being at the top with the welded steel grates and railings wavering back and forth in the wind was another experience in itself. Go check it out and admire the artistic touch and extremely hard work from Mr. Bishop himself

Rye, Colorado

Rye is maybe a bit less desert-y than other locales on this list, but this is too good to pass up. Call it Colorado high-desert, where Jim Bishop has been constructing an awesome oddity since 1969: a huge stone and iron castle. Yes, a real-deal castle. It is enormous (three stories tall), has a maze of rooms (including a grand ballroom), complete with towers and bridges. Oh, and there’s a fire-breathing dragon. Seriously. The castle is always open to visitors and admission is free, always. Just note Jim Bishop is known for his lengthy political and religious rants, and a less-than-cuddly demeanor. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience, but like visiting castles in medieval times, travelers beware.

