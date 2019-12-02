Rye, Colorado

Rye is maybe a bit less desert-y than other locales on this list, but this is too good to pass up. Call it Colorado high-desert, where Jim Bishop has been constructing an awesome oddity since 1969: a huge stone and iron castle. Yes, a real-deal castle. It is enormous (three stories tall), has a maze of rooms (including a grand ballroom), complete with towers and bridges. Oh, and there’s a fire-breathing dragon. Seriously. The castle is always open to visitors and admission is free, always. Just note Jim Bishop is known for his lengthy political and religious rants, and a less-than-cuddly demeanor. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience, but like visiting castles in medieval times, travelers beware.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!