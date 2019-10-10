When: October 10–13
Where: New York City, NY
If you're looking to be wined and dined to the fullest, we suggest grabbing tickets to the world-renowned NYCWFF. Featuring dozens of events from intimate dinners and culinary demonstrations to hands-on classes and late-night parties, it truly has something for everyone. Purchase ticket packages to save up to 25% or check out their $100 and under list if you're ballin' on a budget. We're personally excited for the Blue Moon Burger Bash, hosted by Rachael Ray, returning for its 12th consecutive year, in which you can eat your way through over 25 of NYC's juiciest burgers and enjoy live music under the stars. Dumpling aficionados can indulge in variations from all around the world with Emmy-nominated Food Network host, Molly Yeh. And beer lovers shouldn't miss lifting a celebratory stein with Bizarre Foods' Andrew Zimmern at the Ultimate Oktoberfest. "Fall in NYC is a great time to be celebrating beer and all the superb foods that go with it," says Zimmern. Best of all, the festival donates 100% of their net proceeds to the Food Bank For New York City and the No Kid Hungry campaign to help end childhood hunger, raising nearly $1 million every year.