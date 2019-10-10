When: March
Where: Portland, Oregon
One weekend isn't enough for the city of Portland. The aptly named Portland Dining Month extends through the entire month of March. Each year, the city's top restaurants offer three-course meals for the affordable price of $33, making it the ideal time to check out what the city's culinary scene has to offer. Over 100 restaurants participated in 2019 including popular Peruvian hot spot Andina and Departure, the Nines Hotel's take on sleek, contemporary Asian cuisine. A portion of every reservation booked through OpenTable is also donated to the Oregon Food Bank.